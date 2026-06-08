Angels' Jose Siri: Tallies three hits Sunday

Siri went 3-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Siri logged his highest hit total in a game since June 2024, spraying a trio of singles as part of the Angels' offensive onslaught. Through 34 plate appearances this season, the 30-year-old is hitting .355 with a 1.039 OPS, two homers, three doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. Siri has primarily played left field this season, though he shifted to center field Sunday with Mike Trout slotting in at designated hitter.