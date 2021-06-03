site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Kean Wong: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wong isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners.
Wong will be out of the lineup for a second straight contest, but he still had three plate appearances off the bench in Tuesday's win. Phil Gosselin will start at second base and lead off Thursday.
