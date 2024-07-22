Pillar went 1-for-2 with a double, a steal and two RBI.

Pillar entered the game as a pinch hitter for Mickey Moniak in the seventh and would reach on a fielder's choice before eventually swiping second base. He came back up in the eighth with the game tied 5-5 and pushed the Angels ahead for good with a two-RBI double to center. Those were his first runs batted in since June 29 and his first stolen base since June 19. He only has five hits in 28 plate appearances this month with Sunday's double being his first extra base hit. The 35-year-old is slashing .273/.333/.465 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 23 runs and a 10:34 BB:K in 190 plate appearances this year.