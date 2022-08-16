Bush has a 3.20 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 77:24 K:BB in 76 innings across 16 starts for Double-A Rocket City this season.

The 2021 second-rounder had a tremendous first half, but his workload has been dialed back significantly over the last month-plus -- he's made just four total appearances (pitching just 14.1 innings) in July and August, not counting a scoreless inning in the Futures Game. A big lefty at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Bush has shown better command than expected and done a good job keeping the ball in the park. There's relief risk here, but Bush is an intriguing prospect.