The Angels activated O'Hoppe (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.
O'Hoppe will start at catcher and bat fifth against the Rays following a four-month absence to heal a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The young backstop had posted an .886 OPS with four homers and 13 RBI in 16 games (53 plate appearances) prior to the April 20 injury, and he slashed .375/.464/.500 across 28 plate appearances on his recent eight-game minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Shifts rehab stint to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Collects two hits in rehab game•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Beginning rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Starting rehab at Single-A•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Set for live BP•