The Angels activated O'Hoppe (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

O'Hoppe will start at catcher and bat fifth against the Rays following a four-month absence to heal a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The young backstop had posted an .886 OPS with four homers and 13 RBI in 16 games (53 plate appearances) prior to the April 20 injury, and he slashed .375/.464/.500 across 28 plate appearances on his recent eight-game minor-league rehab assignment.