O'Hoppe (shoulder) said Monday that he's starting a rehab assignment with Single-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Angels manager Phil Nevin stated last Wednesday that O'Hoppe was on track to start his rehab stint the following week, and that has come to fruition with the catcher joining the Single-A club Tuesday. O'Hoppe hasn't seen any game action since suffering a torn labrum in a game April 20, and he's expected to need most or all of the 20-day rehab window before he's ready to return to the big club.