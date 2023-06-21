O'Hoppe (shoulder) played light catch Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe said in April that he hopes to return to the field before the end of the season, and this appears to be a step toward that goal. It should be noted, however, that O'Hoppe injured his non-throwing shoulder and also wasn't catching the return throws Wednesday, so clearly he still has a long way to go in his recovery process.