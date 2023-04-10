O'Hoppe went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in a 10-inning loss to Toronto.
O'Hoppe gave the Angels what appeared to be a secure six-run lead with his 424-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. The rookie backstop has taken advantage of near-everyday playing time that became available when Max Stassi (hip) opened the campaign on the injured list, as he is tied for the team lead with nine RBI. Among big-league catchers, O'Hoppe is tied with Will Smith for the lead in homers with three on the campaign.
