O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Astros.

O'Hoppe sat both Thursday and Friday, and it appears that two-game stint on the bench helped him reset. The catcher hadn't posted a multi-hit effort in June prior to Saturday, and he hadn't hit a homer since May 22 versus the Athletics. He's now at a .233/.268/.462 slash line with 16 homers, 35 RBI, 24 runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 63 contests. O'Hoppe is likely to maintain at least half of the playing time behind the dish, though his recent slump has allowed more opportunities for Travis d'Arnaud to check in.