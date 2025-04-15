O'Hoppe isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers due to an illness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
O'Hoppe dealt with a stomach bug during the Angels' day off Monday. He's reportedly feeling better now, but the team will keep him on the bench Tuesday just to be sure. Travis d'Arnaud will pick up a start behind the plate as a result and bat fifth.
More News
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Getting afternoon off•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Getting night off Tuesday•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Extends home-run streak•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Goes deep in third straight game•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Slugs third homer•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Smashes grand slam Wednesday•