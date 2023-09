O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

O'Hoppe will get a breather in the series finale after he went 3-for-20 with a home run and a double while starting at catcher in each of the Halos' last five games. Chad Wallach will fill in for O'Hoppe behind the dish, forming a battery with starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.