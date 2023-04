O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Matt Thaiss will get the starting nod behind the dish while O'Hoppe sits for just the fourth time through the Angels' first 18 games of the season. So long as Max Stassi (hip) remains on the injured list, O'Hoppe should continue to dominate the starts at catcher.