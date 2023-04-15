site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Getting breather Saturday
RotoWire Staff
O'Hoppe is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.
Matt Thaiss will catch and bat ninth with right-hander Nick Pivetta on the mound for Boston. O'Hoppe, 23, has slashed .231/.279/.564 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 11 games this season.
