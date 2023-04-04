O'Hoppe is not in the Angels' starting lineup Tuesday night against the Mariners.
Matt Thaiss will start at catcher and bat eighth versus the Mariners and ace right-hander Luis Castillo. O'Hoppe stands 4-for-14 (.286) with one homer and six RBI through four games played this season.
