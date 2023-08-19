O'Hoppe went 0-for-5 in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

O'Hoppe made a quicker-than-expected return to the majors Friday following a stay on the 60-day injured list due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The 23-year-old showed some rust with the hitless performance, though that shouldn't prevent him from working as the Angels' primary catcher moving forward. The team designated Chad Wallach for assignment upon O'Hoppe's return, and backup backstop Matt Thaiss has struggled thus far in August, going 4-for-31 at the plate.