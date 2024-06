O'Hoppe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

O'Hoppe tagged Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow for a solo shot in the seventh inning. The long ball pushed the backstop up to 10 homers through 246 plate appearances on the season after he went deep 14 times across 199 plate appearances as a rookie last year. Among MLB catchers, O'Hoppe ranks sixth in home runs and is tied for eighth with 32 RBI.