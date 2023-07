O'Hoppe (shoulder) hit off a tee Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe began taking dry swings on July 4 and has now taken another step forward. A return before the end of August is considered a best-case scenario for the rookie catcher, although it's possible the Angels will hold him out for the rest of the season if they're not in playoff contention. O'Hoppe is coming back from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.