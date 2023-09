O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Rangers.

O'Hoppe put the Angels on the board early with his second-inning solo shot, but that was the only run Los Angeles managed in the loss. The backstop continues to show good power, swatting seven homers over his past 15 games. He's added 12 RBI and nine runs over that stretch, though he's also posted a poor 1:20 BB:K.