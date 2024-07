O'Hoppe went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

O'Hoppe is 15-for-42 (.357) with four homers and nine RBI over his last 12 contests, logging four multi-hit efforts in that span. The catcher twice erased a deficit for the Angels in Tuesday's contest, but they couldn't find the lead. O'Hoppe is up to a .282/.334/.491 slash line with 14 homers, 42 RBI, 41 runs scored and one stolen bases over 297 plate appearances this season.