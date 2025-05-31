O'Hoppe is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.

O'Hoppe will get a day off after going 2-for-5 with three strikeouts against Cleveland on Friday. With Mike Trout serving as the designated hitter, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register relays that Travis d'Arnaud will likely start behind home plate ahead of O'Hoppe in games where Yusei Kikuchi or Kyle Hendricks are on the mound for the Halos. D'Arnaud will start at catcher and bat seventh while forming a battery with Hendricks on Saturday.