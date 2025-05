O'Hoppe is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Tigers on Saturday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

O'Hoppe will get a breather Saturday while Travis d'Arnaud starts behind home plate and bats fifth. O'Hoppe has gone 6-for-14 with two home runs and three RBI over his last four games and has a career-best .883 OPS to start the season.