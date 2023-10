O'Hoppe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Athletics.

O'Hoppe had one of just three hits for the Angels in the game, giving them a short-lived 3-1 lead in the seventh inning. The catcher is up to 14 homers this season, four of which have come over his last 10 games as he finishes the year in good form. He's slashing .238/.284/.503 with 29 RBI, 22 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 50 contests this season.