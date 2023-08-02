Angels manager Phil Nevin said Wednesday that O'Hoppe (shoulder) is on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe advanced to taking live batting practice this past weekend as he continues to make a swift recovery from April surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He'll likely require a lengthy rehab assignment to get fully back into form offensively and defensively, but the promising young catcher could be a contributor again for the playoff-hunting Angels by the end of August.