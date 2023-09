O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

O'Hoppe has homered three times over 16 games since he returned from a shoulder injury. The catcher's sixth-inning blast got the Angels within a run Friday, but they couldn't pulled even. He's up to seven long balls with a poor .223/.285/.446 slash line, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored across 123 plate appearances.