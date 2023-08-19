O'Hoppe will be on the bench for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

O'Hoppe returned Friday from a shoulder injury which at one point seemed likely to keep him out for the entire season. The Angels are no doubt thrilled to have the young catcher back in action, but he was never going to be asked to start two games in one day even if he hadn't just returned from injury. Matt Thaiss starts behind the plate in the matinee, but O'Hoppe will likely return to the lineup for the nightcap.