O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
O'Hoppe will get a breather for the Sunday afternoon contest after he went 1-for-7 with a walk while starting behind the dish in both of the previous two days. Chad Wallach will catch for starting pitcher Griffin Canning in the series finale.
