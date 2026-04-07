site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-logan-ohoppe-resting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Resting Tuesday
•
1 min read
O'Hoppe isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
O'Hoppe will get a chance to rest after going 2-for-11 with two RBI and two runs scored over his last four games. Travis d'Arnaud will grab a start behind the plate and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read