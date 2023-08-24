O'Hoppe isn't in the Angels' lineup for the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cincinnati, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
After a 1-for-5 effort in the first half of the twin bill, O'Hoppe will get a breather to close out Wednesday's action. Matt Thaiss will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
