O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win against Detroit.

One day after belting a decisive three-run homer in the eighth inning, O'Hoppe tormented the Tigers again with a game-tying solo blast in the eighth frame. The budding star ranks fifth among MLB backstops with 12 long balls on the campaign while slashing a strong .273/.325/.478. O'Hoppe has knocked in at least one run in five of his past six contests and has collected seven total RBI during that span.