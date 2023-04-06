O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 win over Seattle on Wednesday.
O'Hoppe's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his two-run homer in the second inning gave the Angels a lead that they did not relinquish. The rookie catcher has gone deep twice in his past three games, displaying the type of power that helped him hit 26 homers in the minors last season. Max Stassi (hip) could return from the injured list in less than 10 days, but O'Hoppe's strong start to the campaign may help him remain the team's primary backstop even when that happens.
