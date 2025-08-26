O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 4-0 victory versus Texas.

O'Hoppe produced the final run of the contest with a solo shot to center field in the ninth inning. The long ball was his first since July 21, a span of 20 games. Despite the long drought, O'Hoppe still ranks fifth among MLB backstops with 19 home runs on the season, though he also has the second-most strikeouts (123) of any player at the position.