O'Hoppe (shoulder) will report to Single-A Inland Empire this week to begin a rehab assignment, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

O'Hoppe has been sidelined since late April while working his way back from surgery to repair a torn labrum. He's reached the final stage of his arduous recovery program by heading out on a rehab assignment, but because of his lengthy layoff, O'Hoppe will likely require most of the 20-day rehab window to regain his timing at the plate before he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Once he's activated, O'Hoppe could supplant Matt Thaiss as the Angels' everyday catcher.