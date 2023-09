O'Hoppe went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and three RBI in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

O'Hoppe hit a two-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth to erase an early three-run deficit. The catcher has four homers and three multi-hit efforts across his last four contests. For the season, the 23-year-old rookie is up to 10 long balls, 22 RBI, 13 runs scored, five doubles and a .242/.296/.524 slash line through 35 contests.