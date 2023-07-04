O'Hoppe (shoulder) took 25 dry swings Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's the first time he's swung a bat since he underwent surgery in late April to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. O'Hoppe said afterward that it felt "really good. I didn't feel I needed to baby anything... Taking the training wheels off today." There's a chance he could return before the end of the season, with late August being a best-case scenario. O'Hoppe has plenty of hoops to jump through, though, and where the Angels are in the playoff hunt at the time could also factor into their plans for the young catcher.