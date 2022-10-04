site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-logan-ohoppe-takes-seat-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
O'Hoppe isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
O'Hoppe will turn catching duties over to Kurt Suzuki on Tuesday in what will likely be the final game in Suzuki's 16-year career.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read