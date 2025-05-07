O'Hoppe went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

O'Hoppe's third hit of the game knocked in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and he came around to score on Yoan Moncada's three-run homer. Over his last six games, O'Hoppe has gone 9-for-20 (.450) with two long balls and four RBI. The catcher is up to a .294/.333/.569 slash line with nine homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and a double across 29 contests this season. He appears set for a breakout campaign, as he's nearly halfway to his career-high total of 20 homers from last season.