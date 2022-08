O'Hoppe was traded from the Phillies to the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for Brandon Marsh, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

O'Hoppe is one of the better catching prospects in the upper levels of the minors, and it's a slight boost for his fantasy value to be in a different organization than J.T. Realmuto. The 22-year-old backstop hit .269/.385/.492 with 15 home runs and a 52:39 K:BB in 74 games at Double-A.