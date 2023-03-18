O'Hoppe appears as an underdog to begin the season in the majors with Matt Thaiss (1.060 OPS) having a good spring, MLB.com reports. O'Hoppe is hitting .250 (5-for-20) with a home run this spring.

O'Hoppe is one of the team's top prospects but the Angels may start him out in the minors. He's drawing good reviews overall this spring, so a decision on him making the Opening Day roster may come down to the wire. Either way, O'Hoppe seems like a candidate to be in the majors earlier rather than later this season. O'Hoppe had a breakout season last year by hitting .283 with 26 home runs and a .960 OPS at Double-A which earned him a 14-game late-season callup with the Angels..