O'Hoppe (shoulder) is set to undergo surgery on his torn labrum Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
O'Hoppe is expected to miss 4-go-6 months after being diagnosed with the tear over the weekend. The 23-year-old could return to the Angels before the end of the season, but is just as likely -- if not more so -- to not return to the Angels in 2024.
More News
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Out 4-to-6 months with torn labrum•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Placed on IL with shoulder injury•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: To be evaluated further•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Gets rest Wednesday•
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Getting breather Saturday•