Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Stefanic was optioned to Triple-A nearly two weeks ago, but he'll return to the Angels after Kyren Paris (thumb) was placed on the 60-day IL and Jordyn Adams was sent down. Stefanic is slashing .148/.303/.185 with three RBI and four runs scored through 14 games this year.
