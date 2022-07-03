Stefanic was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start at second base Sunday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The back half of the Angels' order has been disastrous, and Stefanic will be the latest to get an audition. Sunday's start will mark his major-league debut. Tyler Wade was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the roster for Stefanic, who is hitting .320 in the Pacific Coast League in 2022, albeit with only 10 extra-base hits (one home run) in 210 plate appearances. According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, interim manager Phil Nevin said the Angels plan to give Stefanic a look in an everyday role, so he could be worth a pickup in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues, particularly for fantasy managers looking for aid in the batting-average category.