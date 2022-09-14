Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Stefanic was sent to the minors in late July, and he missed a few games at the end of August due to back spasms. However, he's been back in action over the last few weeks and has slashed .484/.590/.871 with two home runs, a triple, four doubles, nine runs and nine RBI over nine games since the start of September. He should have a chance to carve out playing time for the Angels down the stretch after Andrew Velazquez (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.