Stefanic went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's loss to Houston.
Stefanic was called up early Sunday and was immediately slotted into the starting lineup as the team's second baseman. The 26-year-old didn't have a memorable debut, however, as he struck out in all three of his plate appearances. Contact hasn't been a major issue for Stefanic in his minor-league career -- in fact, he fanned only 12 times over 178 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. He's slated to play on a near-everyday basis, and it's reasonable to expect Sunday's strikeout-filled performance to be more of an aberration than his norm moving forward.