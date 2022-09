Stefanic will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mariners, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The rookie finds himself in the lineup for a third straight contest and should have a fairly clear path to an everyday role in the middle infield after David Fletcher (hand) was placed on the injured list Saturday. Through his first 53 big-league plate appearances, Stefanic is hitting .191 with one extra-base hit (a double) and 4:10 BB:K.