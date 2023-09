Stefanic will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll stick in the lineup for the sixth game in a row and appears poised to receive steady playing time over the final week of the regular season in what could amount to an audition for an everyday role heading into the 2023 campaign. Since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake a week ago, Stefanic has gone 8-for-18 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI.