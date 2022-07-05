Stefanic is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stefanic will take a seat after he struck out in all three of his at-bats in his MLB debut in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Astros. Interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that Stefanic will receive an opportunity to play on a regular basis, but the rookie will still find himself on the bench for the series opener in Miami nonetheless. Luis Rengifo and Andrew Velazquez will serve as the Halos' starters in the middle infield Tuesday.