Stefanic was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Stefanic exited Sunday's Triple-A matchup after sustaining an injury while running the bases, and the issue will force him to miss at least a week. The 26-year-old also missed time with an unspecified injury in late April, but it's not yet clear how long he'll be sidelined due to his current injury. He's hitting .337 with a homer, 27 runs, 17 RBI and three stolen base over 42 games in Salt Lake this year.