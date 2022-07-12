Stefanic will play second base and lead off Tuesday against the Astros, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Stefanic has not hit higher than sixth since making his big-league debut earlier this month, but he will get a shot atop the batting order after reaching base 10 times over his last five games.
