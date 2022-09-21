Stefanic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stefanic will sit for the third game in a row and appears to have lost out on an everyday role in the middle infield to fellow rookie Livan Soto. The 26-year-old rookie has gotten off to a disappointing start to his big-league career, producing a .459 OPS through his first 57 plate appearances with the Angels.