Stefanic was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Stefanic has always been known for a strong hit tool and little else, and while he hit .349 at Triple-A this season, he only hit .190 with zero home runs in 25 MLB plate appearances. He was replaced on the active roster by Jordyn Adams.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Short stay in majors•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Collects two hits in season debut•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Sporting season-long on-base streak•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Optioned to minors•